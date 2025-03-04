Munich [Germany], March 4 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has announced that the Third East Turkistan/Uyghur Summit and the Uyghur Youth Summit will take place in Germany's Munich from May 23-25.

According to the WUC's press release, the events will bring together Uyghur leaders, human rights advocates, community representatives, and activists from around the world alongside allies from the Tibetan, Southern Mongolian, Taiwanese, and Hong Kong communities.

The WUC noted that these summits occur at a pivotal moment, with China's growing authoritarianism and expansionist foreign policy dominating global discussions. It emphasised that the Chinese government's systematic abuses in East Turkistan, including genocide and crimes against humanity, have been well-documented by 11 parliaments and the Uyghur Tribunal. However, despite this recognition, international responses remain weak, with many nations being influenced by China's economic influence and remaining complicit in its actions.

WUC also highlighted China's ongoing efforts to reshape the global order in ways that undermine international law, especially in light of its human rights abuses. The organisation also pointed out that China's transnational repression, particularly through AI surveillance technologies, continues to target Uyghur refugees globally.

These individuals face mounting fear of forced repatriation, imprisonment, torture, or worse. Recent incidents, such as the deportation of at least 40 Uyghur refugees from Thailand, have underscored the urgency of addressing this issue.

As mentioned in the press release, the shifting global dynamics create both challenges and opportunities for the Uyghur movement. WUC said that while China grapples with internal economic struggles and growing opposition to Xi Jinping's regime, the international community must do more to address China's human rights violations.

WUC called on Uyghur diaspora communities to actively engage in these critical summits, offering intellectual, material, and moral support to ensure the success of these vital discussions.

The Uyghur population in China, primarily in Xinjiang, faces severe repression, including mass detentions in "re-education" camps, forced labour, surveillance, and cultural suppression. Authorities target Uyghur religious practices, language, and traditions under the guise of counterterrorism efforts, leading to widespread human rights violations and international condemnation. (ANI)

