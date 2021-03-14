Tashkent [Uzbekistan], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Starting from Monday, Uzbekistan will no longer mandatorily test travellers for COVID-19 at airports, train stations and other border checkpoints, local authorities said Sunday.

Travellers still need qualified test certificates obtained within the last 72 hours for entrance, according to the authorities.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 80,481 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 622 related deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

