Dakar [Senegal], June 2 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on his 3-nation tour, visited the Monument of African Renaissance in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday.

"The Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu visiting the Monument of African Renaissance in Dakar, Senegal today," tweeted the Vice Presidential secretariat.

Also Read | Startup Layoffs: Over 20K Employees Lose Jobs Globally, India And US Top List.

The monumental structure made of bronze & copper stands tall at 52 meters and symbolises the 'dignity of the African continent as well as its vision of a better future.

Moreover, Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the African Renaissance Monument, following which the Vice President also visited the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar. The Museum is a repository of African art, culture and history and aims to highlight Africa's cultural and scientific contributions to the world.

Also Read | United Nations Approves Turkey’s Request To Change Name to Turkiye.

Complimenting Senegal for positioning itself as one of Africa's model democracies, the Vice President said that India, as the world's largest democracy, appreciates Senegal's success in this regard. He further said that these shared values of democracy and secularism form the basis of warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu met the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, at the Presidential Palace in Dakar on Wednesday and reviewed the progress in the relationship between India and Senegal during the meeting.

Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in various fields including agriculture, health, defence, railways, energy and culture.

"Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu and President @Macky_Sall of Senegal held tete-a-tete followed by delegation-level talks in Dakar today. Reviewed the progress in our ties & agreed to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture, health, defence, railways, energy, culture, etc," Spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said in a Tweet.

Naidu will be in Senegal from June 1 to June 3 and will be holding delegation-level talks with the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse and other dignitaries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)