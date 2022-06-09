Hanoi [Vietnam], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 802 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 111 from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, only three were imported while the rest were domestically transmitted in 45 provinces and cities.

Also Read | Pakistan: Opposition Grows in Country Against Impending Deal With Tehrik-E Taliban.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 184 new cases recorded on Thursday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 66 cases and the northern Phu Tho province with 42 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,728,720 with 43,081 deaths. Nationwide, 9,535,998 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 per cent of the infections, have recovered.

Also Read | Aamir Liaquat Dies at 49: Pakistani Politician, TV Host Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Karachi.

More than 222.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 200.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Thursday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)