New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Vistara, full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, on Thursday announced special, non-stop flights between Delhi and Paris CDG (Charles de Gaulle) starting November 7 this year.

The airline will operate these flights as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' agreement between India and France.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi US Visit Schedule: From QUAD Summit to Meeting With Joe Biden and UNGA Address, Know Day-Wise Itinerary As per India Time.

Vistara will fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, the airline said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris, a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network. These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India's finest full-service carrier to the world," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

Also Read | Under Taliban’s Regime, There Is No Scope of Music in Afghanistan as Musicians Fear Ban on the Art Form.

The all-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Paris are as follows: Delhi-Paris-Delhi would cost Rs 40,499 for economy, Rs 71,999 for premium economy and Rs 135,999 for business class. The return tickets from Paris-Delhi-Paris would cost euro 560, euro 880 and euro 2,020 for economy, premium economy and business class respectively.

The Delhi-Paris route of the airline will be served by Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The Dreamliner aircraft are equipped with highly efficient airflow and filtration systems that continuously refresh the cabin with air from outside. Powerful HEPA filters trap 99.9 per cent of particulates such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi and purify the air inside the cabin every two to three minutes, it further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)