Washington, Nov 30 (PTI) Vivekananda Yoga University, the first institution of higher studies in Yoga outside of India, on Wednesday announced the launch of a Ph.D. programme.

The first batch of 10 Doctoral (Ph.D.) students from the US, Canada, Qatar, France, and India have enrolled for Fall 2022, the university said in a press release.

VaYU has introduced a separate MS-PhD for students committed to attaining the highest degree in the US. These mark fresh vistas of opportunity for VaYU specifically but to the spread of Yoga education in general.

“This is a path-defining moment as VaYU students will fast-track the journey of taking yoga education and research to impact every corner of the world,” said Prof. Sree N. Sreenath, president of Vivekananda Yoga University (VaYU).

The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the agency that accredits Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and the University of California, has already cleared VaYU to move on to the final phase of accreditation, and the process should complete by next year, the press release said.

Prof. Murali Venkatrao, vice chairman of the VaYU Board of Trustees and VP of Academics at VaYU, said that graduate programmes at VaYU were founded on scientific methodology and were evidence-based.

“VaYU successfully graduated its first Online M.S. (Yoga) batch in June 2022. With our unique online curriculum and world-class faculty, we serve the seeker and the Yoga buff alike,” he said.

