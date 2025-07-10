New York, Jul 10 (AP) US financial markets were uneven before the opening bell on Thursday, even as Delta Air Lines kicked off earnings season with solid results and an improved outlook for the rest of 2025.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both essentially unchanged before markets opened. Futures for the Nasdaq, where the biggest US technology companies trade, were up less than 0.1 per cent following a rally on Wednesday that lifted the index to an all-time high.

Delta soared 12 per cent, bringing other airlines along with it after beating Wall Street's revenue and profit targets. The Atlanta airline also gave a more optimistic view for the remaining summer travel season than it had just a couple months ago.

Delta and other major US carriers had pulled or slashed their forecasts in the spring, citing macroeconomic uncertainty amid President Donald Trump's tariff rollouts which had consumers feeling uneasy about spending on travel.

Delta's encouraging report boosted the entire airline sector, with United climbing 8 per cent and American rising 7.4 per cent.

Shares of WK Kellogg climbed more than 50 per cent in premarket on a Wall Street Journal report that the Italian candy maker Ferrero was close to a USD 3 billion deal to acquire the American cereal company.

Elsewhere, in Asia, South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.6 per cent to finish at 3,183.23 after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged and as semiconductor shares rose following Nvidia's overnight rally on Wall Street.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 per cent, closing at 39,646.36, weighed down by selling of exporters' shares amid the Yen's appreciation, which cuts profits from exports, and dampened sentiment because of the lack of progress in the Japan-US tariff talks.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.7 per cent to 24,057.09. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5 per cent to 3,509.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6 per cent to 8,589.20.

In Europe at midday, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.2 per cent, Germany's DAX edged up 0.1 per cent and the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5 per cent.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude lost 48 cents to USD 67.90 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 38 cents to USD 69.81 per barrel.

The dollar slightly recovered against the Japanese currency, trading at 146.35 Yen, up from 146.26 Yen. The Euro slipped to USD 1.1712 from USD 1.1723. (AP)

