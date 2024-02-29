By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): German singer and song-writer Cassandra Mae (also known as CassMae) Spittmann, has come into spotlight once again when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met her and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Mark Zuckerberg Arrives With His Wife Priscilla Chan in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Spittmann sang in Tamil for PM Modi and also impressed him by singing the famous Indian bhajan 'Achutyum Keshvam'.

Since the video surfaced on the internet, it has gone viral and received immense love. Speaking with ANI, the singer shared her experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what it felt like singing in front of him.

Also Read | Humpback Whales Caught Having Sex: First-Ever Sighting of Whales Indulging in Sexual Activities – And They Were Both Male.

"It was very interesting. I mean, he was being very funny and we were jamming together and I was singing to him two songs, the Tamil song and 'Achyutham Keshavam'," said Spittmann.

"It felt really great. It meant a lot to him, I think because he was kind of speechless, and he said, wow, and things like that," she added.

Prime Minister Modi recently met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. PM Modi shared a video featuring the singer on his social media. In the video, Cassandra showcased her musical talent by singing 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song, with PM Modi visibly enjoying her performance.

Accompanying the video, PM Modi wrote a note, stating, 'Cassandra Mae Spittmann's love for India is exemplary, as seen in our interaction. My best wishes for her future endeavours.'

Along with this, the PM also wrote a post in German language. In it he said, "The melodious voice of Cassandra Mae Spitman is widely known. I met her and her mother in Palladam. We had a wonderful conversation about Cassandra's love for Indian culture, music and food. Of course her main The highlight was singing Sivamayamaga and Achyutham Keshavam in Tamil."

In a heartwarming response, the German Chancellor replied in Hindi and said that music connects the two countries. The German Chancellor wrote in his post, "If you have written in German, Dear Narendra Modi, of course I will reply in Hindi. It is good that music also connects our countries."

In 2023, during an episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her for her passion for Indian music and culture.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Indian culture and Indian music are now global. More and more people worldwide are getting attracted to them."

"Such a melodious voice...and every word reflects emotions. We can also feel her attachment to God. You would be surprised to know that this voice is of a daughter from Germany. Her name is CassMae. 21-year-old Cassmae on Instagram is quite famous these days. German national Cassmae has never visited India. But, she is extremely fond of Indian music," PM Modi said after the song presentation.

Calling the German singer's passion "inspiring," the Prime Minister further added, "Such interest of someone who has never visited India, is inspiring. Cassmae is visually impaired since birth. But this challenge could not stop her from achieving this extraordinary...her passion for music and creativity was such that she started singing in childhood itself."

Notably, Cassandra Mae Spittmann became well-known for singing several Tamil song covers, particularly devotional songs, and has won praise for her accuracy and nearly flawless enunciation of the language's lyrics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)