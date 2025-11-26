Washington DC [US], November 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump expressed optimism after his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said that he held discussions on a lot of areas, including trade and his visit to China in April next year.

Trump made the remarks while interacting with reporters onboard Air Force One.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says 'Fine-Tuned' Peace Plan Has Few Disagreements, Envoys Will Meet Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Answering a question about his call with Japanese PM Takaichi, Trump said that he had a "great talk" with her and added, "I have a very good relationship with her. I also had a very good talk with President Xi of China, and I think that part of the world is doing fine."

Trump said in his discussion with Xi, they discussed, "Mostly trade."

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Is Integral Part of India': MEA Condemns Arbitrary Detention of Indian-Origin UK Woman at China Airport, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Arunachal.

"I spoke to President Xi about a lot of things, trade and buying our farm products, and he (Xi Jinping) said he agreed with me. He's going to -- I think he's going to very much surprise you on the upside... I asked him, I'd like you to buy it a little faster. I'd like you to buy more. He's more or less agreed to do that. I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi. I have a good relationship, great relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. I'm going to be going there in April... I'm going to be going to China in April with Japan," Trump said.

Speaking about Japanese PM Takaichi, he added, "We have a great relationship. The new Prime Minister, myself-- she's very smart, she's very strong, and she's going to be a great leader."

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump said that they had a very good phone conversation.

He said the conversation followed their "highly successful" meeting in South Korea on October 30 and that both sides had made significant progress in keeping recent agreements current and accurate.

"Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture" Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump has said that he will travel to China in April at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Trump also announced that he would host the Chinese leader for a state visit in the United States later in 2026.

He said that the US relationship with China is "extremely strong" and that that he has accepted an invitation by Xi to visit Beijing in April 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)