Jerusalem, Feb 3 (AP) The Israeli military said it had located and destroyed several weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon on Monday, where troops are continuing to operate as a fragile ceasefire enters its third month.

Israel said soldiers had found mortar shells, missiles, rockets, explosives, firearms and a large amount of military equipment belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, without providing evidence. The military said it also killed a number of Hezbollah militants located close to Israeli troops.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Halts Mexico Tariff Hike by One Month, Hints at 'Deal' Between 2 Nations; Talks With Canada's Justin Trudeau Underway.

The ceasefire deal for Lebanon gave both sides 60 days to remove their forces from southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese army to move in and secure the area. Israel says Hezbollah and the Lebanese army haven't met their obligations, while Lebanon accuses the Israeli army of hindering the Lebanese military from taking over.

The 60-day deadline expired at the end of January. Israel said the agreement is progressing but, in some sectors, “it has been delayed and will take slightly longer.” (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: Polish PM Donald Tusk Urges European Union To Remain United As EU Faces Threat of Trade War With US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)