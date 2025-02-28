Jerusalem, Feb 28 (AP) Negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas are taking place in Cairo, and an Israeli official says the country's negotiating team was returning home Friday evening.

The Israeli official, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door negotiations, said the talks were to continue Saturday.

That's when the agreement's first phase technically expires, but under the terms of the deal, fighting won't resume during the negotiations.

It was not clear if Israeli negotiators would travel back to Cairo on Saturday. Hamas said Friday it “reaffirms its full commitment to implementing all terms of the agreement in all its stages and details.”

Here's the latest:

What's on the table in the ceasefire talks?

Negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase are meant to find an end to the war — including the return of the hostages still alive in Gaza and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the territory.

It will be difficult to reconcile a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war objectives, which call for dismantling Hamas' governing and military capabilities. After suffering heavy losses in the war, Hamas has nonetheless emerged intact during the ceasefire, and the group says it will not give up its weapons.

Israeli negotiators depart Cairo, official says

The Israeli negotiating team sent to Cairo to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas will return to Israel on Friday evening, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door negotiations, said that the talks were to continue Saturday. It was not clear if the Israeli negotiating team would travel back to Cairo to attend them.

The talks are the first serious effort at moving the rocky ceasefire into its second phase, during which Hamas is supposed to release all living hostages in exchange for Israel withdrawing all troops from Gaza and an end to war. The first phase of the ceasefire is set to expire Saturday.

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan amid destroyed homes

Palestinians who returned to destroyed homes in Gaza City started to prepare for Ramadan, shopping for essential household goods and foods on Friday. Some say the Muslim holy month feels better than one spent last year, but still far from normal.

“The situation is very difficult for people and life is very hard. Most people— their homes have been destroyed. Some people can't afford to shop for Ramadan, but our faith in God is great as he never forgets to bless people,” said Gaza City resident Nasser Shoueikh.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims around the world practice the ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset. It's often known for increased prayers, charity and spirituality as well as family gatherings.

Alleged ties between Netanyahu's advisers and Qatar are being investigated

Israel's attorney general has instructed authorities to open a probe into alleged ties between advisers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Qatari government.

Israeli media have reported that three of Netanyahu's former aides worked for Qatar, a key mediator in the current Israel-Hamas ceasefire, while working with Netanyahu.

In a statement, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's office said the decision to open an investigation came after Israeli police and the Shin Bet security service presented evidence connecting Netanyahu's advisers with Qatar. Police and the Shin Bet are to carry out the investigation, the statement said.

Eli Feldstein, Netanyahu's former spokesperson who was recently charged with leaking classified military documents to foreign media in a separate case, was reported by Israel's Channel 12 to have worked for a Doha-based firm that recruited Israeli journalists to write pro-Qatar stories.

Israel's left leaning daily, Haaretz, has reported that two other Netanyahu staffers, Jonatan Urich and Yisrael Einhorn, allegedly built a campaign to bolster Qatar's image ahead of the 2022 World Cup there.

The investigation comes as Netanyahu is already on trial for corruption. In what appeared to be a response to the investigation, Netanyahu's Likud party released a statement alleging that as the legal cases against the prime minster fall apart, new cases against his staff are being fabricated. (AP)

