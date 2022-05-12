By Ashoke Raj

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 12 (ANI): Underlining that Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is the largest opposition party in the country, Sri Lanka's Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on Thursday said that his party will "devise a strategy" if United National Party (UNI) leader Ranil Wickramasinghe is made the prime minister of the country.

This comes as media reports said Ranil Wickramasinghe is tipped to be the next PM of the country, a few days after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following large-scale violence.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sajith spoke about the letter he wrote to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in which he expressed willingness to assume the prime minister's post under some demands put forward by his party.

"I will not comment on court orders. But I will say the current government is responsible for the current crisis in the country," he said.

On being asked if former Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will take up the post of Prime Minister, he said, "I will not speak on the speculation but if it will happen, we will launch our strategy soon. We are the largest opposition party in the country and we know the political system in the country."

Sajith Premadasa has agreed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's proposal to assume the office of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, days after Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after a series of violent protests.

Sajith Premadasa has written to the Sri Lankan President saying he agrees to accept the President's invitation to form a new government, subject to Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreeing to leave office within a stipulated time.

"Well, we have forwarded the letter based on certain conditions based on the President's decision on the recommendation. We are ready to form the government. There is lots of speculation. I will not comment on hypothetical updates," he added.

Over the Sri Lankan court's decision to bar Mahinda Rajapaksa and his allies from leaving the country, he said, "Mahindra Rajapaksa and his goons and thugs vandalised peaceful protests and violated the fundamental rights of the Sri Lanka citizens."

"When they were attacked and encouraged by the authority of the state, that is totally uncalled for and I think a judicial process will take its course," he said.

On Wednesday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he will appoint a new prime minister within this week. In a televised speech, he said that a person who has the trust of the majority of parliamentarians and the people will be selected as the prime minister.

Rajapaksa said a new constitutional amendment that would empower the provisions of the 19th amendment will be brought in. The president added that the new prime minister and the cabinet could present a plan to stabilize the country. (ANI)

