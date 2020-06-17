World News | World Condoles Death of Indian Soldiers, Urges India, China to De-escalate

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The violent face-off between two Asian giants India and China drew wide international attention with the United States, which is at loggerheads with China, saying that it was closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control.

"We note the Indian Army has announced that 20 soldiers lost their lives. We offer our condolences to their families," a State Department Spokesperson told ANI

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Russia, which shares close ties with both India and China, welcomed efforts at de-escalation.

"We welcome all steps aimed at de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the conversation between the two Foreign Ministers and remain optimistic," said Nikolay Kudashev, Ambassador of Russia to India.

Also Read | Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video.

Earlier today India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Li and said that China took "pre-meditated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. However, the two leaders agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely. Military officials also held talks to defuse tensions.

Russia also announced today that it will be hosting Russia, India, China (RIC) Foreign Ministers virtual meeting on June 23, a trilateral meeting to focus on COVID pandemic. It was reported earlier that the meet may get deferred due to tensions between India and China.

The United Kingdom also urged India and China to engage in dialogue.

"Clearly these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border. Violence is in no one's interest," a British High Commission spokesperson told ANI.

European Union urged India and China to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation.

"In light of recent worrying developments along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, we encourage both sides to show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation, as well as to continue the dialogue. This is crucial for building trust and reaching a peaceful solution which is essential to preserving peace and stability in the region," said Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Australia commended India 's efforts to de-escalate and conveyed condolences to families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives.

"We note India's efforts to de-escalate at the border and wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families of the Indian soldiers who have lost their lives. As a father of a serving military officer, I greatly value the sacrifice that our soldiers make in the defence of our countries," Barry O' Farrell, Australian High Commissioner to India, told ANI.

United Nations also expressed its concerns over violence and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint.

"We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to de-escalate the situation," said an Associate Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)