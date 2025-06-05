Munich [Germany] June 5 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) took to X to highlight the ongoing repression under the Chinese government and to pay tribute to the nonviolent pro-democracy demonstrators who were killed in 1989. The WUC connected the continuous violations of human rights in East Turkistan to the violent crackdown in Beijing, highlighting the profound resonance of Tiananmen's legacy for the Uyghur people.

"On this solemn anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, WUC remembers the thousands of peaceful pro-democracy protesters, primarily students, who were brutally killed by the Chinese government for demanding freedom, dignity, and political reform", stated the post shared by WUC on X.

"The legacy of Tiananmen matters deeply to the Uyghur people. It reminds us that the Chinese regime has always viewed calls for basic rights, whether from Han Chinese or Uyghurs, as threats to its grip on power. It also reminds us that the tools of oppression perfected in Beijing were later exported to East Turkistan and are now used to crush an entire people", WUC post emphasised.

"We call on the international community to remember Tiananmen not as a closed chapter, but as part of a continuing pattern of violent repression that affects millions of people in China today" WUC's post asserted.

"Justice for Tiananmen is justice for all", said the post.

The Uyghur population in China's Xinjiang region has faced severe and systematic human rights violations under the Chinese government. Since 2017, over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been arbitrarily detained in so-called "re-education" camps, where reports of indoctrination, torture, and abuse have emerged. Authorities have enforced mass surveillance, restricted religious and cultural practices, and separated children from families.

Evidence also links Xinjiang to forced labour programs, with Uyghurs coerced into working under oppressive conditions. Furthermore, China's birth prevention policies targeting Uyghur women have raised serious concerns about demographic suppression.

International organisations and several governments have labelled these acts as crimes against humanity, with growing calls for accountability and global action to end the repression and protect Uyghur rights. (ANI)

