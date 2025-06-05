Aceh, June 05: A man and woman were publicly flogged 100 times each in Indonesia’s Aceh province after being convicted of having sex outside of marriage—an offense under the region’s strict Sharia law. The punishment, carried out in a public park in Banda Aceh, was administered in sets of ten lashes using a rattan cane. In keeping with religious protocols, a female officer carried out the flogging of the woman. A large crowd gathered to witness the punishment, a common practice in Aceh where public corporal punishment is legal.

Authorities also lashed three other individuals 49 times for offenses involving alcohol consumption and online gambling. Banda Aceh Mayor Illiza Sa’aduddin Djamal justified the punishment, saying, “This becomes a moral lesson for the community. The flogging becomes a gateway to repentance.” Medical teams were present to ensure the health of the punished individuals during the ordeal. 5 Unmarried Couples Whipped Publicly Outside a Mosque in Indonesia.

Aceh remains the only province in Indonesia that enforces Sharia law, which permits public caning for actions deemed immoral under Islamic codes, such as adultery, gambling, alcohol use, and same-sex relations. While Indonesia passed a national law in 2022 banning sex outside of marriage, it is not set to be enforced until 2025. Iranian Woman Grabs Cleric’s Turban and Wraps It Round Her Head After He Berates Her for Not Wearing Hijab at Tehran Airport; Video Goes Viral.

Despite international condemnation and calls from human rights groups to end the practice—which they describe as cruel, degrading, and a violation of basic human dignity—public flogging retains strong local support in Aceh. In February 2025, two men were lashed over 150 times after being found guilty of engaging in same-sex relations. Rights activists continue to urge the Indonesian government to review these practices, but Aceh’s autonomy allows it to maintain its strict legal code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).