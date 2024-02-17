World News | WWII Monuments Men Weren't All Men; the Female Members Finally Move into the Spotlight

Dallas, Feb 17 (AP) After World War II, the US Army's art experts set out to find and return millions of works stolen by the Nazis. Known as the Monuments Men, they included Mary Regan Quessenberry, who from her base in Berlin travelled to examine stolen works, tracked looting cases and investigated suspicious art dealers.
Decades later, Quessenberry and the other female members are getting recognition.
Also Read | Australia Shocker: Man Inserts Button Batteries into His Penis for 'Sexual Gratification', Hospitalised.
The Dallas-based foundation honoring the group updated its name in recent years to recognise their contributions, highlighted their work in a new exhibit at a national museum, and is set to publish for the first time in English a memoir in which one of the women describes spying on the Nazis while working at a Paris museum.
“The Monuments Men were not all men,” said Anna Bottinelli, president of the Monuments Men and Women Foundation.
Also Read | Israel Shooting: Five Injured After Terrorist Opens Fire at Bne Re'em Intersection; Gunman Shot Dead, Suspected Accomplice on the Run.
The Allied armies' Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives section included 27 women and about 320 men during and just after WWII. The Army recently revived the concept, with the first new class of monuments officers graduating in 2022.
When battles raged during WWII, it was the men who protected works of art and architectural treasures. The women entered the picture after the war, when the focus turned to restitution.
It's a pivot that the foundation also has made since Dallas-based author Robert Edsel founded it nearly 20 years ago with a focus on the war years. Edsel made the monuments officers a household name, writing books including “The Monuments Men,” which was made into a 2014 movie starring George Clooney and Matt Damon.
As the years passed, the foundation became increasingly involved in restitution, from helping return works taken during the war to producing a pack of playing cards featuring still-missing works.
“As our mission evolved and as our work developed, then it became really natural to focus more on the postwar efforts, and as a result on the women,” Bottinelli said.
A permanent exhibit on the monuments officers that is part of a new addition to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans opened in November. The Monuments Men and Women Gallery includes a recreation of a salt mine where monuments officers found stolen art.
The exhibit also features the story of Quessenberry, who enlisted in what became the Women's Army Corps when the US entered the war. After the Allied victory in Europe, she learned the Army was looking for ar