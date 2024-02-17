Sydney, February 17: A 73-year-old Australian man sought emergency medical help after inserting three button-style batteries into his penile urethra, according to a study published in Urology Case Reports. The man, who remains unidentified, admitted to regularly inserting foreign objects into his penis for “sexual gratification”. However, this time, the batteries moved further up the urethra due to failed self-removal attempts.

The man sought medical attention 24 hours after the incident, presenting with moderate penile pain, severe paraphimosis, and obstructive urinary symptoms, reported NY Post. Doctors quickly acted to remove the batteries, as their corrosiveness can cause necrosis - tissue death - in just two hours. There were also concerns about the potential development of Fournier’s gangrene, a rare but lethal flesh-eating disease. UK Man Mixes Own Sperm With His Father’s to Impregnate Partner Over Fertility Issues, Escapes Paternity Test.

Despite several unsuccessful attempts, doctors eventually removed the batteries using forceps. The extracted batteries were coated with a black tar-like material. However, the man returned to the hospital 10 days later with swelling and discharge. Further surgery was performed, during which a large amount of fluid was released. UK Man Accused of Putting His Penis Inside Seagull’s Mouth Pleads Not Guilty as Trial Begins, Granted Unconditional Bail.

The doctors’ fears were confirmed when the man developed an extensive degree of necrosis, necessitating the removal of part of his urethra. Given the complexity of his injury, doctors concluded that formal penile urethral reconstruction would likely require a three-stage repair involving mucous membrane grafts. However, after assessing the extensive damage, it was decided that no further penile reconstruction would be pursued.

