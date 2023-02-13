Tokyo [Japan], February 13 (ANI): Companies all over the world are developing systems to control noises outside of cars while developing realistic sounds inside the car can be relaxing as well as fun and the Yamaha Motor has developed such a noise regulation system that allows the driver to feel a sense of exaltation.

The Japanese company, Yamaha Motor, has developed a noise regulation system called alive AD or alive Acoustic Design, which gathers information about the number of engine revolutions, degree of the accelerator, speed, and so on.

Based on this information, comforting sounds are developed for cars and provided to the driver.

Sumito Tanaka, an official at Yamaha Motor said, "This sound device stores an amplifier and a sound source. It is inserted into the dashboard. The sound is produced through the speaker and fills the cabin."

He added, "Recently, the outside noise regulations have become stricter, and the sound inside the cabin has been lost. In such a situation, we started developing Yamaha's unique sound in the cabin using a device."

"Yamaha Motor has the technology cultivated with engine hardware, so we are working on making a sound source. On the other hand, Yamaha Corporation has sound technology, so we are developing this device by combining that sound technology with Yamaha Motor's engine hardware technology."

Electric vehicle cars run quietly. This sound device allows the driver to feel a sense of exaltation.

Sumito said, "It provides an EV-like heavy torque feeling by emphasising motor sound."

He added, "Our strong point is the technology to create the sound. We are required to expand and exalt the sound. To enable it we develop special sound resources. We create the PR for this device by maximising its potential and distinguishing it from competitors".

Under these conditions, Yamaha's invention is expected to spread globally. (ANI)

