Dubai, Jan 22 (AP) Yemen's Houthi rebels said Wednesday they released the crew of the Galaxy Leader, a ship they seized in November 2023 at the start of their campaign in the Red Sea corridor.

The rebels said they released the sailors after mediation by Oman.

The crew of 25 included mariners from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine and Mexico.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they hijacked the ship over its connection to Israel. They then had a campaign targeting ships in international waters, which only stopped with the recent ceasefire in Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP)

