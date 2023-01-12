New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the importance of the 'equivalent voice' of the Global South on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India's too.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', PM Modi said, "We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities."

Also Read | India-US Trade Policy Forum Meeting: Delay in Business Visa Issuance Discussed With America, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

He said India has always shared its development experience with the Global South.

Also Read | US FAA Outage: No Evidence of Cyberattack on Federal Aviation Administration, Says White House.

"The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies. Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is also to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies," added PM Modi.

On India sharing its development model with the Global South, PM Modi said, "We, the global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Three-fourths of humanity live in our countries. India has always shared its development experience with the global south. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and diverse sectors. We supplied medicines and vaccines to over 100 countries during the pandemic. India has always stood for the greater role of developing countries in determining our common future."

On the prevailing global scenario and concerns around conflict, terrorism, political tensions, rising food, fertiliser and fuel prices, and climate change, he said, "We have seen this in the impacts of Covid pandemic, climate change, terrorism and even the Ukraine conflict."

"We have turned the page in another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and global political tensions. Rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, climate change-induced natural disasters and lasting economic impact of the Covid pandemic. It is clear that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last. Most of the global challenges have not been created by Global South but they affect us more," added PM Modi.

Saying that the Global South has the largest stakes in the future as three-fourths of humanity lives in these countries, PM Modi stressed the need for an equivalent voice on the world platform.

On India's G-20 Presidency, PM Modi reiterated that New Delhi's aim is to amplify the voice of the Global South.

"As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the Voice of the Global South. For our G20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' This is in line with our civilizational ethos. We believe the path to realizing 'oneness' is through human-centric development. People of the Global South should no longer be excluded from the fruits of development. Together, we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance," said PM Modi.

He also called for a global agenda of 'Respond, Recognize, Respect, and Reform' to re-energise the world.

"Respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognize that the principle of 'common but differentiated responsibilities' applies to all global challenges. Respect the sovereignty of all nations, the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. Reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant," the Prime Minister further said.

He also extended his greetings for a happy and fulfilling 2023 to Global South countries on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)