Moscow [Russia], June 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions imposed indefinitely, include blocking of assets, a ban on export-import operations, and the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine. The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

The sanctions also affected Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, deputy prime ministers, ministers, and other officials. (ANI/Sputnik)

