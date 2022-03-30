Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): While stressing on US' continued support for Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where Zelenskyy updated his counterpart on the status of Ukraine's negotiations with Russia.

"President Biden spoke with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine today at 10:45 AM EDT to discuss US continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. President Biden's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was convened at 11:08 EDT. President Biden's secure call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was completed at 12:03 PM EDT." as per the White House Press Office.

Biden also spoke with Zelenskyy about the ongoing work by the United States and its allies and partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine.

The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfil the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country said the White House press release.

In addition, President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with USD 500 million in direct budgetary aid. Biden also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US said that Russia's bombardment of Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure has created one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

"Russia's ceaseless bombardment of Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure has created one of the fastest-growing humanitarian crises in recent decades. Russian forces have laid siege to cities like Mariupol, where citizens have been left without food, water, heat, or electricity in the depths of winter," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at UN Security Council (UNSC).

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, the US announced that it will provide USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure, said the US State Department in its press release.

Calling Putin's war on Ukraine premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified, the statement read, "US intends to provide an additional USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."

Notably, Russia launched its invasion last month after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Western nations and European countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia targeting its economy and financial system. (ANI)

