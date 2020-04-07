Yuzvendra Chahal Urges People to Stay at Home During Lockdown to Defeat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday urged people to stay at home saying that the more people will stay at home, the sooner lockdown will end.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of Chahal and captioned it: "A special message from @yuzi_chahal in our latest Chahal TV - Home Edition episode."Chahal, in the video, talked about his daily routine during the lockdown and urged people not to go outside or else they will get "free massage" from the police."Hello guys! I am back but this time from my home. You guys must have been missing Chachal TV and even I was missing it. In this episode, I will tell what I do at home. I sleep, I eat, I spend time with my family members and play with my dogs," he said."Please stay at your home during the lockdown. Do not go outside because this is a very serious matter. If you will go out, you will get a free massage. Jokes apart, this is a serious matter, please stay at home. The more you will stay at home, the sooner the lockdown will end," Chahal added.India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)