After Selling $850K of His Own Coaching Programs, 24-Year Old Armin Shafee Has Dedicated His Time to Helping Other Coaches Build Wildly Profitable Businesses

Coaching businesses are rapidly on the rise. As our lives consistently become more demanding many of us are turning towards life and business coaches to help us rise in our careers and take power back in our lives. A great business coach is an ally to any successful person, and many influencers and entrepreneurs have built lucrative coaching businesses motivating their clients to become the best version of themselves. Armin Shafee has developed a wildly successful coaching business, and he shares his tips on how coaches can build six-figure businesses for free through his online content. A native of Ontario, he runs an educational company selling courses, seminars, and coaching programs helping people develop self-confidence, overcome their fears and achieve bigger goals.

Award-winning motivational speaker, Armin Shafee, is one of the youngest mindset coaches to have built a multi six-figure coaching business in only eight short months. "Building a successful coaching business is only hard if you’re not clear on what you do and who you do it for. You must be clear on what specific end result you produce for others and your unique process of how you do it, otherwise, you’re just another coach in the market trying to get a client." explains Armin.

Ask yourself, what are you offering?

"This is really important," states Armin. "If you want to make money consistently through coaching, you have to be crystal clear about what result you’re going to produce for your clients. What is your new way of getting those results that’s different from other coaches? Do you have a proven track record of results? Why should people listen and pay for what you have to say?" Armin maintains that if you can answer these questions, clearly you are ready to build a business where your clients will immediately view your business as valuable.

Understand that success comes at a price

Every entrepreneur knows that it takes sacrifice to build a business, and this is no different in the coaching world. "The grind is tough. You have to be willing to put a lot of hours and work into your business. The top coaches are where they are at because they were willing to work when others weren't," states Armin. "the price for what you want is expensive, but it's worth it."

Know what you want and why you want it

"It can be really easy to give up, especially in the early days when you are working so hard, but the results haven't started pouring in yet," shares Armin. "This is why every business coach needs to understand what they want and why they want it intimately. It will remind you that this is all worth it." Armin believes that everyone has their reasons for starting a coaching business, and those reasons are personal, but they provide the fuel to the fire. Never forget those reasons.

Ultimately, Armin believes in never giving up. "There were times when I didn't think I could do it anymore, but that's an illusion. It's temporary. Success lies on the other side of that frustration, so continue to work towards your goals fueled by your why and motivated by your passion," explains Armin. Armin gives his followers a glimpse of his business and real-life advice on his Instagram @thearminshafee.

With persistence, dedication, and authenticity, Armin is helping entrepreneurs build their businesses, one client, at a time. Having sold $850k plus of his own coaching programs with hundreds of clients across the globe, he has built a system to help other coaches replicate his success. Armin adds, "Remember, you don't have a business if everything is dependent on you. Build a system that works without you and then, and only then, you own a real business."