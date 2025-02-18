The Majority of industries usually consider rules and regulations to be blockers, especially within the gaming industry. However, that’s doesn’t seem to be the case in Ontario. It’s one of the largest growing gaming industries in the world.

Since its legalisation in 1985, Land-based casinos and online casinos are second to none, most likely down to their regulations. The regulations set in place are that casinos need to be properly licensed by a relevant commission.

These regulations has ensured only the best quality casinos can operate and sites like Casino.ca ranks the best casino for real money so you know you’re getting the best deals possible and a site that is regulated and safe to game on. This is why Canada and especially Ontario should be on your radar, especially with its growing economy and population. Read on as we explore the rich history of gaming in Canada and how far Ontario has come since gambling legalisation in 2003 and online gaming legalisation in 2022.

History of gaming in Canada

Gaming all over the word has been a huge part of our entertainment sphere since records began. Canada was no exception, as there is evidence of simple stick and dice games being played back in the day.

Back in the old days, card games and gambling games were played all over. They would take place in taverns and drinking houses as these were the only places you were allowed to take part in these games. The downside to this was that a lot of the games were unregulated, and they could therefore be manipulated by the people in them or running the games.

This mean that in 1892 the government had to step in and implement some rules so that the gaming could continue under rules and regulations to keep everyone safe. These laws became even more strict in the Prohibition era as everything from gaming to alcohol was banned completely. This pushed the gaming industry underground and strict punishments were given to anyone who disobeyed the Canadian law.

It wasn’t until 1969 that the Canadians allowed lotteries. Ever since, other areas of gambling have been legalized but with their limitations and regulations.

The current gaming market in Canada

Currently, there are laws for and against certain types of gaming in Canada depending on what province you’re in. If you are a tourist to Canada, you may find some things a little confusing. The main fact to know is that British Columbia is the most lenient as anyone over the age of nineteen is legally allowed to take part in gaming of any kind.

It’s still illegal everywhere for anyone under the age of 18 to take part in gaming but sports gaming, casinos, bingo halls and licensed events are all legal in that province. You can also game online but there is only one site that remains legal in British Columbia.

The place you need to look out for in the running for the next big gaming province is Ontario. In 2022, they made it legal to game online which was a huge success for the province as it brought jobs and economic growth which was well needed within this province.

There are predictions out there that Ontario’s iGaming market could generate a revenue of $1.5bn by 2026, so it’s a market that is definitely on the rise and one to watch. With the laws being so strict in Canada, Ontario became an attraction for gaming sites to establish their games. Due to updated regulations, they are offering a very competitive annual tax rate of just 20%. This makes it not only one of the lowest in Canada, but one of the lowest in the world. This is putting Ontario on the map for online gambling operators.

Sports betting has also seen a huge uptake in Ontario. This is great news for all sports fans in Canada, but especially for the ice hockey fans. This is the nation's favourite sport so adding the possibility to place bets on the big games has made it more enjoyable for everyone.

Photo Credits: File Image

What can we expect for gaming in Ontario in the future?

We can expect to see growth with gaming now being legal in Ontario. With its current success and the help of technology, it can see major improvements coming its way and making it, so games are more readily available.

One area we’re seeing development in are esports arenas. These are great to accommodate bigger groups of people who want to get together and play games which is perfect for those in communities that are out in the countryside.

The future of gaming is most definitely looking up for Ontario and we expect big things to happen over the next few years. It is no wonder it became one of Norths top five gambling industries.

