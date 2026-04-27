AUTO

BMW M440i Convertible India Launch: Expected Price, Specs and May 2026 Release Date

BMW is expected to launch the 2026 M440i xDrive Convertible in India by May, with an estimated price of INR 1.00-INR 1.10 crore. The 3.0L twin-turbo straight-six engine delivers up to 386 hp, featuring a 48V mild-hybrid system. Key updates include the BMW Curved Display and a soft-top that opens in 18 seconds for open-air performance.

By Team Latestly | Published: Apr 27, 2026 09:05 PM IST
BMW M440i Convertible India Launch: Expected Price, Specs and May 2026 Release Date

BMW is set to expand its performance portfolio in India with the anticipated launch of the 2026 M440i xDrive Convertible. Positioning itself as a more expressive alternative to the popular M340i sedan, the new drop-top combines the brand’s signature B58 straight-six engine with updated styling and enhanced digital features. Industry experts suggest the model will be priced in the INR 1.00 crore to INR 1.10 crore (ex-showroom) bracket, targeting enthusiasts who prioritise open-air drama alongside daily usability.

Performance and Powertrain of BMW M440i Convertible

Under the hood, the M440i is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged inline-six engine, now supplemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup produces approximately 375 hp to 386 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque, allowing the convertible to sprint from 0-100 km/h in an estimated 4.7 to 4.9 seconds. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The inclusion of an M Sport differential and adaptive suspension ensures that the car maintains the sharp handling characteristics typical of the M Performance line.

Exterior Design and Soft-Top Mechanism

The 2026 model year brings subtle "Life Cycle Impulse" (LCI) updates. Key visual changes include new LED headlights with a sharper signature and optional Laserlight taillights featuring intricate glass fibre detailing. The large kidney grille remains a focal point, now featuring a revised mesh structure for the M440i variant. The centrepiece of the design is the electric soft-top roof, which is designed to be lighter than a traditional hard-top. It can be opened or closed in approximately 18 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h, allowing for seamless transitions during sudden weather changes.

Interior Technology and Practicality

Inside, the M440i adopts the latest BMW Curved Display, running the Operating System 8.5. This includes a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with "QuickSelect" functionality for easier navigation. Key interior features include:

  • M-Specific Touches: M Sport seats, an M leather steering wheel with a 12 o'clock marker, and M-branded seatbelts.

  • Audio & Connectivity: A premium Harman Kardon sound system and wireless smartphone integration.

  • Storage: Boot space is rated at 385 litres with the top up, though this reduces to approximately 300 litres when the roof is stowed. BMW iX5 Hydrogen Launch in 2028; More Details Here.

Launch Timeline and Competition

While BMW India has not yet released a definitive date, the M440i Convertible is tentatively expected to hit showrooms by May 2026. Once launched, it will compete in a niche segment against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet and the Audi A5/S5 Convertible. As a "completely built unit" (CBU) import, the pricing will reflect the high tax structure for imported performance cars, though its positioning below the full-blown M4 Competition (priced north of ₹1.5 crore) makes it a more accessible entry into BMW's open-top performance world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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