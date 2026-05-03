BMW M440i Convertible Price in India, Specifications and Features

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BMW India has officially launched the M440i Convertible, providing a new open-top performance option for driving enthusiasts in the country. Positioned as a stylish alternative to luxury SUVs and sedans, this four-seater soft-top focuses on delivering a blend of classic grand tourer proportions and modern performance. The design is characterized by a low-slung stance, a prominent kidney grille, and sharp LED headlights, while the interior features a driver-centric layout with high-quality finishes and advanced digital interfaces.

This latest introduction brings significant upgrades to the 4 Series lineup, most notably the transition back to a soft-top roof which is lighter and more space-efficient than previous hard-top iterations. The vehicle is engineered to offer high-speed highway stability and a refined driving experience, bridging the gap between standard luxury models and track-focused performance machines. Along with its distinctive aesthetic, the convertible incorporates several functional enhancements to cooling and aerodynamics, ensuring it remains practical for everyday use despite its performance credentials. Kia India To Launch Sorento Hybrid, Syros EV and Carnival Hybrid in 2026; Check Details.

BMW M440i Convertible Price in India

The BMW M440i Convertible is priced at INR 1.09 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in multiple paint shades and roof finish options to allow for owner personalization. At this price point, the M440i Convertible undercuts its primary market rival, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, which is priced at approximately INR 1.16 crore.

BMW M440i Convertible Specifications and Features

The BMW M440i Convertible is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine that produces 374hp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, allowing the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h. The automated soft-top roof can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds up to 50km/h. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a staggered setup, featuring 225/45 R19 tyres at the front and 255/35 R19 at the rear. JSW Motors To Open Flagship Experience Centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle features a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Comfort features include electrically adjustable front seats with memory functions, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a head-up display, and automatic climate control. Safety and utility are supported by a tyre pressure monitoring system, ambient lighting, and functional air intakes for internal cooling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BMW India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).