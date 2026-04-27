Kia is preparing for a significant expansion in the Indian market with a new range of hybrid and electric vehicles slated for release throughout 2026. Following the success of the Seltos and Sonet, the South Korean automaker is shifting its focus toward premium electrification and high-efficiency powertrains. Testing for several new models, including the Sorento Hybrid and the highly anticipated Syros EV, has already been spotted on Indian roads, signaling a move into more diverse vehicle segments.

The expansion comes as Indian consumers show increasing interest in strong hybrids and compact electric SUVs. Kia’s upcoming lineup is expected to address both ends of this spectrum, from entry-level EVs to premium seven-seater hybrids. Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Testing in India With 10.25-inch Touchscreen and 6-Speed Manual Transmission; Check Details.

Entry into the Premium Hybrid Segment

The Kia Sorento, a 4.8-meter-long premium SUV, is expected to arrive in the Indian market by the second half of 2026. Positioned to compete with the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, the Sorento will likely feature a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol-hybrid engine. In international markets, this configuration delivers up to 288 hp in its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, though the Indian spec is anticipated to focus on the strong-hybrid setup for balanced efficiency.

Equipped with a signature "Tiger Nose" grille and a boxy, upright stance, the Sorento will offer a three-row seating configuration. Pricing for the premium SUV is estimated to start around INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom), filling a gap in the brand’s portfolio for a high-end, eco-friendly family vehicle.

Syros EV to Target Compact Electric Market

Targeting a more accessible price point, the Kia Syros EV is expected to launch by mid-2026 with an estimated price range of INR 14 lakh to INR 18 lakh. The vehicle recently entered production in its internal combustion engine (ICE) form, with the electric variant following closely behind. The Syros EV will feature a "tall-boy" design with a chiseled bonnet and futuristic LED lighting.

The Syros EV is expected to share its platform with the Hyundai Inster, utilizing battery options ranging from 42 kWh to 49 kWh. This setup could provide a driving range between 300 km and 355 km on a single charge. Inside, the EV is slated to feature premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a dual-screen digital cockpit.

Updates to the Luxury MPV Lineup

Alongside the new SUVs, Kia is anticipated to refresh its luxury MPV offering, the Carnival. While the current 2026 Carnival Limousine Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, reports suggest a new petrol-hybrid variant could be introduced to the lineup. This version would pair a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with a 74 hp electric motor to provide a more refined urban driving experience. 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Price, Features and Specifications.

The updated Carnival will continue to serve as a high-end alternative in the D2-segment, featuring Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), one-touch power sliding doors, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. It remains a key competitor for the Toyota Vellfire at a more competitive price point.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).