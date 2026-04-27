JSW Group is preparing to launch a series of company-owned "experience centres" across India as it gears up for its independent entry into the passenger vehicle market. The Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate plans to open at least four flagship showrooms in major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad, before debuting its first vehicle in the second half of 2026.

This move marks JSW’s transition into a standalone automotive manufacturer, separate from its existing joint venture with SAIC Motor (MG Motor India). The direct-to-consumer retail model is intended to allow the company to maintain strict control over brand positioning and customer engagement during its initial launch phase. Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Testing in India With 10.25-inch Touchscreen and 6-Speed Manual Transmission; Check Details.

First Product: The Jetour T2-Based Plug-In Hybrid

The brand’s debut model is expected to be a localised version of the Jetour T2, an upscale plug-in hybrid SUV (PHEV) developed in partnership with China’s Chery Automobile. The India-spec T2 is anticipated to feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a dual-motor setup and a 26.7 kWh battery pack.

The SUV aims to offer a pure electric range of approximately 139 km (NEDC cycle), allowing for zero-emission urban commuting while retaining a petrol engine for long-distance travel. Positioned in the INR 38 lakh to INR 45 lakh price bracket, it will compete directly with established premium SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.

Strategic Retail and Manufacturing Hubs

By owning and operating its first set of showrooms, JSW Motors joins a growing trend among new-age automotive entrants, such as Tesla, that bypass traditional dealer-only models in early stages. A company spokesperson confirmed these "curated spaces" would serve as hubs for customers to interact with the technology and learn about the brand’s roadmap, which includes range-extender vehicles slated for 2026.

Manufacturing for the new lineup will take place at a greenfield facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This plant will not only produce passenger SUVs but is also designated to manufacture electric trucks and buses under the JSW Greentech banner, initially intended for the group’s internal logistics before being offered to external fleets.

Navigating Global Energy and Supply Shifts

JSW’s push into electrified vehicles comes at a time of significant market volatility. The Indian automotive sector is currently grappling with a regional energy shortage and rising manufacturing costs, particularly in primary aluminium, triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf. Kia India To Launch Sorento Hybrid, Syros EV and Carnival Hybrid in 2026; Check Details.

Industry analysts suggest that JSW’s focus on plug-in hybrids, rather than pure battery electric vehicles, may act as a strategic buffer against charging infrastructure gaps and fluctuating fuel costs. By June or July, the company is expected to showcase its full initial product lineup to prospective dealer partners as it moves from its company-owned "experience centres" toward a nationwide distribution network.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).