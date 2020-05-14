BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle Launched; Priced in India at Rs 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 650 (Photo Credits: Kawasaki India Official Website)

India Kawasaki Motor officially launched the BS6 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle in India. The 2020 Ninja 650 is priced at Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike now comes with the revamped front featuring twin LED headlamps, new windshield, upgraded digital instrument cluster with smartphone compatibility, and an underside exhaust. BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan With New Features Launched in India at Rs 1.86 Lakh.

Mechanically, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle comes powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. The motor id tuned to develop peak power of 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm with 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The motor comes clubbed with a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties on the bike are carried out by 41 mm telescopic fork suspension at the front and a monoshock setup at the back. It is equipped with dual 300 mm petal-type disc brakes up front and a single 220 mm petal-type disc at the rear. The bike is now fitted with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport tyres.