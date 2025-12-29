New Delhi, December 29: Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 14.42 lakh. Positioned as a premium sport-tourer, the motorcycle focuses on minor cosmetic updates while retaining the core sport-touring formula, combining long-distance comfort with strong on-road performance. Imported as a completely built unit (CBU), it targets riders looking for a high-capacity touring option with advanced electronics and refined ergonomics.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX What’s New?

The 2026 Ninja 1100SX retains its familiar sport-touring silhouette with full fairing and upright ergonomics, offering subtle differentiation from the outgoing model. The key update is a new black-and-gold colour scheme that adds premium appeal without altering the overall design language. Apart from this, the bike continues to balance sporty aesthetics with long-distance practicality. 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Price, Specifications and Features; Everything To Know About the Newly Launched Adventure-Tourer Motorcycle.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Specifications, Engine, Performance and Features

The Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Power delivery remains similar to the previous model at 134 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, with smoother response and improved efficiency expected. The motorcycle features an aluminium twin-spar frame, adjustable front forks, a rear monoshock, and twin front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price, Specifications and Features; Know All About Newly Launched Middleweight Sportbike With Advanced Features.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with a full-colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, traction control, cruise control, and a quickshifter. LED lighting is standard, enhancing visibility and efficiency during long rides, while the overall setup ensures a balanced mix of touring comfort and sporty performance.

