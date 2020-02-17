BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter With New Features Launched; Priced in India at Rs 77,900

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter With New Features Launched (Photo Credits: Suzuki Motorcycle India)

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday officially announced the launch of the BS6 compliant Burgman Street scooter in India. Launched at Rs 77,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), the 125cc premium scooter now comes loaded with new updates and technology. Adding new convenience features to the scooter, the BS6 compliant Burgman Street gets fuel injection technology, integrated engine start and kill switch offering smooth riding experience. The company has also added a new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour option. Suzuki Access 125 BS6 Version Officially Revealed; India Prices To Be Announced in January 2020.

The all-new Burgman Street is now available in four exciting shades - Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red color options. The scooter gets a price tag of INR 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). Adding convenience to the customers, the two-wheeler manufacturer has offered new features on the BS6 Burgman Street that includes Integrated Engine Start and Kill Switch.

Taking its inspiration from the legendary Burgman portfolio, the new BS6 compliant scooter gets European style designs giving it a premium appeal and unique look. The overall appearance is accentuated by a chrome accent upfront, body-mounted windscreen, upward muffler design and more. The scooter comes with LED headlights ensuring improved night visibility. Moreover, the Combined Braking System (CBS) on the premium scooter ensures smooth braking operation. Mechanically, the premium scooter now gets BS6 compliant 4-stroke, single cylinder, 124cc engine with fuel injection technology. The unit is capable of producing 8.7PS of maximum power against 10Nm of peak torque that is supported by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology.