New Delhi, September 5: Citroen Basalt X is launched in India. The Basalt X comes with style with practicality, featuring advanced projector headlamps for improved visibility. It also comes with 3D-effect tail lamps to add a distinctive road presence. It offers a premium feel with dual-tone interiors and added comfort through rear AC vents. As per reports, the Citroen Basalt X price in India starts at INR 7.95 lakh.

The Citroen Basalt X gets a special X badging on the tailgate. The cabin is enhanced with ventilated front seats and a cruise control feature. Citroen has already started pre-bookings from August 22 with a token amount of INR 11,000. Tesla India Delivers First Model Y to Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik From Mumbai Experience Centre (Watch Video).

Citroen Basalt X Specifications and Features

The Citroen Basalt X comes with a coupe-SUV inspired design. Its new horizontal LED strips on the grille add an aggressive look to the front profile. The vehicle is equipped with features like a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, stop button and cruise control. It also offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. The interior of Basalt X also offers auto AC with rear vents and adjustable under-thigh support for rear seat occupants.

As per reports, the Citroen Basalt X carries forward the same engine options seen in the standard Basalt. Customers can choose a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 82 PS and 115 Nm of torque, offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 PS and up to 205 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. TVS Ntorq 150 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know All About Latest TVS Scooter Launched in India.

Citroen Basalt X Price in India

Citroen Basalt X has been launched in India with multiple variants. As per reports, the base variant, Basalt 1.2 NA MT You is priced at INR 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Plus is available at INR 9.42 lakh, INR 10.82 lakh, and INR 12.07 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the configuration. The Basalt X 1.2 Turbo MT Max variants are priced at INR 11.62 lakh and INR 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

