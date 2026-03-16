New Delhi, March 16: Ducati India has officially entered the competitive off-road racing segment with the launch of the Desmo450 MX. This debut marks a significant strategic pivot for the Italian manufacturer, traditionally known for high-speed tarmac superbikes. The newly introduced machine is a dedicated motocross platform, developed through extensive racing research to provide a balance of agility and high-output performance for professional dirt track environments.

The motorcycle features a specialized design centered around a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame, engineered to offer maximum structural rigidity with minimal weight. Mechanical upgrades over traditional motocross designs include a sophisticated electronics suite and high-travel suspension components. These technical enhancements are paired with competition-grade hardware that prioritises rapid power delivery and precise handling in demanding off-road conditions, establishing the brand’s presence in a new category of motorcycling. 2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Engine and Mechanical Specifications

The Ducati Desmo450 MX is powered by a 449.6cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that incorporates Ducati’s signature Desmodromic valve system. This mechanical configuration allows the engine to achieve a rev limit of 11,900 rpm, producing 63.5 hp and 53.5 Nm of torque. For chassis management, the bike is equipped with fully adjustable Showa suspension providing 310 mm of travel at the front and 301 mm at the rear, alongside a Brembo braking system for consistent stopping power.

Technological integration is a highlight of this model, featuring a sophisticated electronics package that includes traction control, launch control, and adjustable engine brake control. Riders can select between two distinct riding modes and fine-tune performance settings via the Ducati X-Link app using WiFi connectivity. Given its professional racing focus, the motorcycle weighs only 104.8 kg without fuel and adheres to a strict maintenance schedule, including recommended oil changes every 15 hours and comprehensive engine checks every 45 hours. Audi SQ8 Launch in India on March 17; Bookings Open.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Price in India

The Ducati Desmo450 MX has been positioned as a premium competition offering with an ex-showroom price of INR 17.24 lakh. As a dedicated racing machine, the vehicle is not road-legal and is sold without headlights, mirrors, or indicators. This pricing reflects its status as a specialized tool for professional motocross athletes and track enthusiasts looking for factory-level performance in the Indian market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).