Ducati India has announced that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of select motorcycle models and variants effective from June 1, 2026. The Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer cited rising operational costs, driven by global inflation and increased commodity prices, as the primary factors behind the price adjustment. The revised pricing will be implemented across all authorised dealerships in major metropolitan hubs, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Mumbai, April 16: The price correction is intended to help the brand navigate the current economic climate while maintaining its premium market position. According to Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, the brand remains committed to its luxury status in the Indian motorcycle segment despite the necessary cost adjustments. 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price, Features and Specifications.

The upcoming price hike follows a series of strategic expansions by the company, including the recent launch of the Desmo450 MX in March 2026. This move marked Ducati’s official entry into a new competitive segment within the Indian market.

Ducati India Price Hike: Strategic Product Roadmap for 2026

Despite the increase in costs, Ducati India has confirmed an aggressive product offensive for the remainder of the year. The company is preparing to introduce the Panigale V4 Lamborghini this month, positioned as a high-value collectible for enthusiasts.

The 2026 portfolio is expected to expand further with the introduction of the Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, and DesertX V2. Additionally, the Multistrada V4 Rally and exclusive Corse editions of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 are slated for release to cater to the growing demand for high-performance motorcycles.

Ducati India Price Hike: Exclusive Models and Service Expansion

The manufacturer is also facilitating the arrival of the ultra-exclusive Superleggera V4 Centenario. While these units are coming to India in strictly limited quantities, the company confirmed that all allotted motorcycles have already been pre-booked by collectors.

To support its growing customer base, Ducati India has expanded its after-sales infrastructure. New service-only workshops have been inaugurated in Goa and Ahmedabad to provide professional maintenance support. These facilities are staffed by company-trained technicians and operate with the same standards as the brand's full-scale 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) dealerships.

Ducati India Price Hike: Impact on Major Markets

The new price structure will be uniform across the brand’s network in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Pune. While the specific percentage of the hike for individual models has not been disclosed, the adjustment is expected to impact the higher-displacement variants most significantly. Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Price, Specifications and Features.

Industry analysts suggest that the move reflects a broader trend among premium automotive brands in India, where rising raw material costs for components like semiconductors and high-grade metals continue to pressure retail margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).