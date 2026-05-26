Ferrari Luce EV Unveiled: Check Features, Price, and Launch Timeline

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has officially unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle and the brand’s first-ever five-seater model, marking a major milestone in Ferrari’s transition into the electric mobility era.

Positioned as a 2027 model-year luxury EV, the Ferrari Luce combines high-performance engineering with an entirely new design direction for the company. The vehicle also represents Ferrari’s first collaboration with LoveFrom, the design studio founded by former Apple chief design officer Sir Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson. F1 2026: Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton ‘Excited’ to Resume Season at Miami Grand Prix.

Ferrari Luce EV Unveiled

Ferrari has just officially unveiled its first ever all-electric car, called the Ferrari Luce. • Starting price: $640,000 • Interior co-designed with Apple's former head of design, Jony Ive • Range: 280 miles (expected EPA) • Peak charging speed: 350kW • 122 kWh battery •… pic.twitter.com/QjgHeP1hJm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 25, 2026

Ferrari EV Luce Unveiled: Italian Carmaker Introduces a New Design Direction

Unlike Ferrari’s traditional mid-engine supercars, the Luce adopts a full-size five-door luxury sedan layout with a low-slung aerodynamic profile and rear-hinged coach doors. The car also prioritises practicality alongside performance, offering a 597-litre luggage compartment, the largest boot capacity ever introduced in a Ferrari model.

Inside the cabin, Ferrari has focused on a tactile driving experience instead of relying heavily on oversized digital displays. The Luce features physical metal switches, premium materials and a steering wheel made from 100% recycled aluminium. Honda ADV160 Adventure Scooter Patent Filed in India; Launch Expected Soon.

The cabin is also equipped with four custom Samsung OLED displays integrated into the dashboard architecture, while an elastically mounted subframe has been designed to reduce cabin vibrations and road noise.

Ferrari will offer buyers six preconfigured design themes, including Rosso Corsa, Rosso Fiammante, Giallo Luce, Bianco Artico and Azzurro La Plata, with additional customisation options available.

Quad-Motor Powertrain Produces 1,035 Horsepower

The Ferrari Luce is built on a bespoke 880V electric platform developed entirely in-house. Power comes from four permanent-synchronous radial-flow electric motors, one mounted at each wheel, using Formula 1-inspired Halbach array technology. Combined output stands at 1,035 horsepower (830 kW).

Ferrari claims the Luce can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 310 km/h. The EV is powered by a 122-kWh NMC battery pack supplied by SK On and offers a claimed driving range of more than 530 kilometres on a single charge. Charging support includes ultra-fast DC charging speeds of up to 350 kW.

Ferrari Luce: Pricing and Availability

The Ferrari Luce will enter regular production rather than being offered as a limited-edition model.

Pricing starts at approximately 550,000 euro or USD 640,000, which is estimated to translate to around INR 7 crore to INr 8.5 crore on-road in India depending on taxes and import duties. Orders have already opened, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

Ferrari Focuses on Driving Dynamics

Despite shifting to an all-electric platform, Ferrari said preserving its signature driving experience remained a key priority during development. The Luce features a 48V active suspension system that eliminates the need for conventional anti-roll bars, alongside four-wheel steering and dual-axle torque vectoring to improve handling precision and stability.

To recreate the emotional feel traditionally associated with Ferrari engines, the company also developed a dedicated acoustic system rather than using artificial sound simulation. A precision accelerometer captures vibrations from drivetrain components and feeds them through a 21-speaker, 3,000-watt sound system to generate real-time audio feedback for occupants.

Ferrari Says Luce Took Five Years to Develop

Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said the Luce — Italian for “light” — had been under development for approximately five years. The company had previously resisted launching a fully electric vehicle, instead focusing on hybrid technology combining petrol and electric powertrains.

Ferrari also confirmed that all key components in the Luce are produced in-house to ensure long-term servicing and support, which the company said would help maintain resale values.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).