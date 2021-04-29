Harley-Davidson India is now accepting bookings for its first adventure motorcycle in the country. The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 comes in two variants - Standard and Special. The American two-wheeler brand has also revealed prices of the bike starting at Rs 16.90 lakh for the Standard model. The Special variant costs Rs. 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the adventure motorcycles come powdered by a 1252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine. The motor develops 150 bhp @ 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 127 Nm @ 6,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission via a slipper clutch.

Harley-Davidson Pan America (Photo Credits: Harley-Davidson)

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 competes with the BMW R 1250 GS in the Indian market. The bikes get pre-programmed riding modes - Road, Sport, Rain and Off-road. Suspension duties are carried out by premium passive front and rear suspension that is fully adjustable.

The key highlights of the bike are a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen, semi-active suspension with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, aluminium skid plate, heated grips, steering damper, adaptive ride height and spoked wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

Harley-Davidson Pan America (Photo Credits: Harley-Davidson)

Both the bikes come equipped with features such as hill-hold control, cruise control, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, adaptive headlights, riding modes and a touchscreen instrument panel.

