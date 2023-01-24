New Delhi, January 24 : 2023 is expected to witness the launch of many new cars, as already has been indicated at the recently held Auto Expo. But alongside the all-new cars, a whole host of updated and facelift car models will also launch this year to keep customer appeal fresh. The Honda City is also going to receive a refresh this year in order to keep its charms intact.

Facelift models are no longer a quick job now, as many of them come with considerable styling updates, a bunch of new features, techs and even mechanical updates. The Honda City facelift is hence, a considerably anticipated launch, and it is likely to happen very soon. Read on to know all details. Hyundai Aura 2023 Launched in India With Refreshed Styling; Know Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

Honda City Facelift 2023 - All Known Details :

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) is preparing to launch the refreshed version of the ongoing 5th-gen City sedan this year. As per the latest reports, the Honda City facelift 2023 could launch by March.

The already gorgeous Honda City is likely to get minor styling updates to spruce up its looks. Cosmetic updates might include restyled front and rear bumpers, new LEDs and newly designed alloy wheels. Hyundai To Launch New Generation Verna Sedan and New Ai3 Micro-SUV in India This Year; Find Specifications and Feature Details Here.

The interior layout of the City is likely to be retained, but as per reports there would few new added features such as ventilated seats, a wireless charger and even Level 1 ADAS to strengthen its safety package.

Under the hood, the refreshed 2023 City will retain the same powertrains, without any expected changes. Hence, the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine offering 119 BHP and 145 Nm will continue, while the strong-hybrid option that comprises of the same 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors that offers a combined 124 BHP and 253 Nm, will also be there

