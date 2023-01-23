New Delhi, January 23 : South Korean auto major is very busy refreshing its existing lineup of offerings in India for the current year. Having recently launching the Grand i10 NIOS 2023, Hyundai has launched the Aura 2023.

Hyundai Motor India brings in the refreshed 2023 Hyundai Aura compact sedan in order to keep its market appeal fresh and to boost its sales in this year. Read on to know all details. Hyundai To Launch New Generation Verna Sedan and New Ai3 Micro-SUV in India This Year; Find Specifications and Feature Details Here.

Hyundai Aura 2023 - Styling, Features and Specifications Details :

The refreshed new Hyundai Aura comes with cosmetic updates including a redesigned front grille, updated bumpers, new L-shaped LED DRLs and redesigned 15-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Aura 2023 offers features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new 3.5-inch MID automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, voice recognition and a wireless charger.

Under the hood, the updated Aura continues to get powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine generating 82BHP of power and 114 Nm of peak torque.

The small sedan also gets a factory-fitted CNG option. While running on CNG, the engine’s power figures are 68 BHP and 95.2 Nm. Both powertrain options come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, while a 5-speed AMT is offered only on the top variant. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives Over 5,000 Bookings; Find Out Specs, Features and Expected Launch Date Here.

The Aura comes equipped with 4 airbags as standard, with option to upgrade to 6 airbags. The car also comes braced with ESC, VSM, Hill Start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System among others.

Hyundai Aura 2023 – Price Details :

Hyundai Aura 2023 Petrol Prices start at Rs 6,29,600 for the base E variant, while going up to Rs 7,92,400 for the SX MT variant and Rs 8,72,600 for the top-of-the-range SX+ AMT variant. The Aura 2023 CNG is priced at Rs 8,10,000 and Rs 8,87,400 for the S and SX variant, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).