New Delhi, January 20 : South Korean auto giant Hyundai recently launched its much awaited Ioniq 5 EV in India at the 2023 Auto Expo, alongside the showcase of the Ioniq 6 EV and many other cars. The car maker was also expected to unveil the new generation Verna in India at the mega car show, which didn’t happen.

Nevertheless, Hyundai India is expected to launch the new-gen Verna premium sedan, while also introducing a new small size SUV to be pitched against the Tata Punch. Both these new car models from Hyundai will hit the Indian car market within this current year. Read on to know more. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives Over 5,000 Bookings; Find Out Specs, Features and Expected Launch Date Here.

New-gen Hyundai Verna Sedan :

The new-gen Hyundai Verna sedan has been caught testing on the Indian roads a number of times.

As per latest reports, the all-new Verna’s India launch has been expedited on the light of next-gen Creta’s launch being postponed to 2024.

The new generation Hyundai Verna will be bigger and will share the global design cues with its elder sibling Elantra. Bigger dimensions will translate into more spacious cabin.

The upcoming all-new Verna will flaunt its maker’s jewel grille, highly stylized full LED headlights, a tapering roofline and stylish split tail lights.

The new-gen premium sedan will offer an all-new interior as well and offer up-class features including – dual displays and ADAS tech package.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna is going to come with 3 engine options, as per reports. These are a 115bhp 1.5L petrol, a new 160bhp 1.5L turbo petrol and a 115bhp 1.5L turbo diesel engine. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Curvv to Lexus LF-30; 7 Spectacular Concepts Not To Be Missed at the Event.

All-new Hyundai Ai3 Micro-SUV :

Hyundai Motor India is also preparing the launch of an all-new small SUV that’s still codenamed as the Ai3.

This new small or micro-SUV will be rivalling the likes of the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite.

This model’s India testing is yet to begin, hence, it is expected to launch towards the end of this year.

The new Hyundai Ai3 SUV is based on company’s K1 platform that also underpins the global Casper.

When it comes to styling, it looks strikingly different from the Casper, but bears resemblance with the Venue.

The upcoming micro-SUV is expected have a length of around 3.7-3.8 meters. This new small SUV is also lkely to share some features from the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and the Venue sub-compact SUV. Features list might include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC and even a single pane sunroof for the top trim.

The Ai3 will probably pack in a 1.2L 4-cylinder normal petrol engine offering 81bhp and 114Nm, while a CNG version is also expected.

While the new-gen Verna is expected to launch by mid-2023, the Ai3 is expected to launch by the end of the year. Both these models’ market launch in India, will definitely boost Hyundai’s sales and help it to beat intense competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2023 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).