New Delhi, December 4: Honda has launched the much-awaited facelift of its sub-compact sedan, the Honda Amaze 2024, in India. The new Amaze comes with updates to its design, features, and interiors. The car features a bold front grille, sleek LED headlights, new interiors, and advanced specifications.

The new Honda Amaze comes with a wider body, which provides more space for passengers. The new car comes with a cabin that offers more room and plenty of space. Additionally, the boot has a capacity of 416 litres for luggage storage and other items. The new Honda Amaze will be available in six different colour options, which include Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic. IndiGo Sues Mahindra Electric, Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit for Using ‘6E’ in Its New EV SUV, Automaker Reponds.

Honda Amaze 2024 Specifications and Features

The new Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre iVTEC petrol engine with 5-speed MT and CVT options. The Honda Amaze 2024 comes equipped with LED BI-projector headlights and LED taillights. The new generation of the Amaze will run on 15-inch alloy wheels. It features include a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster that provides important information, as well as a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system for easy access to music, navigation, and other features.

The next-gen Honda Amaze will be offered in three different trims, which include V, VX, and ZX. The V trim comes equipped with standard features, including LED lighting, a TFT display for the instrument cluster, and six airbags. The VX trim comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, Honda Connect with a five-year subscription for connected services, and a Lane Watch Camera for further assistance while driving. The ZX trim represents the top-end variant, featuring an advanced suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to boost safety. Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open Now; Check Price and Delivery Details.

Honda Amaze 2024 Price

The introductory price for the new Honda Amaze with a manual transmission (MT) begins at INR 7,99,900 (ex-showroom) for the V trim. If you choose the VX trim, the price increases to INR 9,09,900 (ex-showroom), while the top ZX trim is priced at INR 9,69,900 (ex-showroom). For those interested in the CVT option, the introductory price for the V trim starts at INR 9,19,900 (ex-showroom). The VX trim with CVT is available for INR 9,99,900 (ex-showroom), and the ZX Trim comes in at INR 10,89,900 (ex-showroom).

