New Delhi, February 2: Honda City Apex Edition is launched in India at INR 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and it brings interior changes and "Apex Edition' badging. The new variant is priced higher than the standard model due to the addition of an Apex Edition kit worth INR 25,000. Previously, the automobile company introduced the Apex Edition kit to its Honda Elevate.

Honda City Apex Edition kit will be available for the V and VX variants having both manual and automatic transmission. Interested customers can check out more about these new kits at the authorised dealerships. Honda City Apex City price goes up to INR 15.62 lakh for the top model. Kia Syros Compact SUV Launched in India at INR 8.99 Lakh; Check Design, Specifications, Features, Delivery Details and More.

Honda Cars India Launched Honda City Apex Edition

Honda City Apex Edition Price in India for Each Variants

The V MT variant price starts at INR 13.30 lakh, which is a higher INR 25,000 than the Honda City standard model priced at INR 13.05. The V CVT variant comes at INR 14.55 lakh compared to INR 14.30 lakh for the standard model. The VX MT and CVT variants are launched at INR 14.37 lakh and INR 15.62 lakh, respectively, higher from INR 14.12 and INR 15.37 lakh. The Apex Edition kit is not available with the top ZX variant.

Honda City Apex Edition Specifications, Features and New Changes

Compared to the the regular model, the Apex Edition Honda City has exterior and interior changes. The interior brings beige seat covers, door pads, a dashboard with a leather finish, centre control, 7-colour ambient lighting, digital instruments and cushions. The customers can also buy an ambient lighting setup for INR 7,500 as an individual accessory for all the trims. Honda VP Kunal Behl said the new Honda City Apex Edition would offer customers an enhanced and premium package. New Tesla Model Y Launched in US, Delivery To Begin in March; Check Price, Specifications and Features (Watch Video).

Mechanically, the new Apex Edition has the 1.5-litre iVtec NA petrol engine churning 119 bhp maximum power and 145 Nm peak torque. Further, the engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox, which is available in both manual and CVT options. The V and VX variants get an 8-inch infotainment display, sunroof, projector headlamps and other features.

