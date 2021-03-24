The South Korean carmaker, Hyundai, has officially revealed exterior and interior design sketches of the upcoming Alcazar SUV. The forthcoming SUV is basically a three-row derivative of its best-seller, the Creta. The Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater will be unveiled in India by early next month, probably first week. Finally, the carmaker gave us first glimpse of its three-row SUV, which will lock horns with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and others in the segment. Hyundai Sales Up 26% in February 2021 at 61,800 Units.

Based on the Creta compact SUV, the Alcazar will sport design and styling changes for differentiating both the cars. As seen in spy images, the Creta's elder sibling will get an updated grille carrying a different design. However, the images show major changes at the rear. The rear section gets an all-new LED tail lamp with C-shaped signature providing a mature and refined look. At the sides, the SUV looks very similar to the 5-seater Creta.

Interior Design Sketch of the Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

As far as powertrains are concerned, the Alcazar is likely to be powered in both petrol and diesel options. It could borrow Creta's 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former is capable of making 140 PS while the latter is good for 115 PS. Transmission options could include a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV

The SUV will come loaded with extensive list of features, which is likely to be borrowed from the younger sibling. It could get the Creta-sourced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in air purifier, 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, front parking sensors, third row AC vents, 360 degree parking camera, and more.

