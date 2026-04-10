Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Grand i10 NIOS Vibe edition in the Indian market, introducing a range of cosmetic updates and feature enhancements to the popular hatchback. This special edition follows the recent introduction of the Creta Summer Edition, as the manufacturer seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive petrol hatchback segment. The new model focuses on aesthetic differentiation and interior refinements, aiming to provide a more premium experience for urban commuters and young car buyers across the country.

The design of the Grand i10 NIOS Vibe edition is highlighted by the introduction of a new Titan Grey matte paint option, which the company identifies as a unique offering in this vehicle category. Exterior upgrades include black-painted 15-inch alloy wheels and projector headlights that provide a sharper visual appeal. Inside, the cabin features a black theme accentuated with red details, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a suite of convenience features such as automatic air conditioning with rear vents, cruise control, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with mobile connectivity platforms. Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled in India; Check Specifications and Details.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition Specifications and Features

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 83 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an Automated Manual Transmission. For those seeking alternative fuel options, a CNG powertrain is available, which produces a reduced power output of 68 hp. A significant addition to the Vibe edition is the segment-first integrated dashcam, which includes various recording modes such as driving, emergency, event, and vacation. Safety is prioritised with the inclusion of six airbags as standard and a highline tyre pressure monitoring system across the range. Toyota To Launch 6 New SUVs, MPVs in India by 2028.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Vibe Edition Price in India

The Grand i10 NIOS Vibe edition enters the market with a starting price of INR 709,000 (ex-showroom), with the top-tier variants reaching up to INR 773,000 (ex-showroom). In comparison, the standard versions of the hatchback are priced between INR 555,000 and INR 791,000 (ex-showroom). With these updates, the model continues its rivalry against established competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Tata Tiago in the Indian automotive sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).