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Volkswagen has officially unveiled the mid-life facelift for the Taigun SUV in India, introducing a series of aesthetic and mechanical updates. The refreshed model will be offered across six trims and nine colour options, marking the first significant update for the compact SUV since its initial launch. The primary highlight of this update is the introduction of a new eight-speed automatic transmission for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the previous six-speed unit.

This update aligns the Taigun’s visual identity with Volkswagen’s larger global SUVs, such as the Tiguan and the Tayron R-Line. While the core structural design remains unchanged, the facelift focuses on enhancing the premium feel of the vehicle through improved interior features and updated exterior lighting elements. Tata Nexon Regains Title as India’s Best-Selling SUV in FY2026, Sales Hit Milestone of 2.16 Lakh Units Following GST 2.0 Price Cuts.

Exterior and Interior Design Enhancements

The exterior of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift features a new illuminated front grille and revised alloy wheel designs. At the rear, the SUV receives a modified bumper and lighting signature, bringing it closer to the brand's contemporary design language. These changes aim to maintain the vehicle's competitiveness in a segment that has seen several new entries recently.

Inside, the German carmaker has upgraded the infotainment system with a new operating system and a revised virtual cockpit for higher-spec variants. The cabin now includes updated upholstery and a new rear-seat massager, a feature recently introduced in its platform sibling, the Skoda Kushaq. Top-tier trims continue to offer powered and ventilated front seats, a full-LED lighting package, and connected car technology as standard.

Mechanical Updates and Powertrain Options

The most significant mechanical change is found in the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, which produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This engine is now paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, moving away from the six-speed torque converter used previously. This shift is expected to improve gear shifts and overall drivability for the brand's most popular engine variant.

The higher-performance GT and GT Plus variants remain unchanged mechanically, continuing with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. This unit produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and remains exclusively paired with a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch) transmission. Despite the updates, Volkswagen has confirmed that Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera are not part of this facelift, with the former likely reserved for the next-generation models.

Market Context and Competition

The Taigun operates in India’s highly contested compact SUV segment, where it competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Honda Elevate. It also faces competition from newer models like the Tata Curvv and the upcoming Tata Sierra. By updating the feature list and gearbox, Volkswagen aims to consolidate its position among buyers looking for European engineering and driving dynamics. Maruti Suzuki To Launch 4 New Models in India, Electric MPV and Brezza Facelift in Pipeline.

While pricing for the new trims has not been officially detailed yet, the rollout across dealerships is expected to commence shortly. The inclusion of the eight-speed transmission specifically targets urban commuters who prioritised the 1.0-litre engine for its balance of efficiency and performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).