New Delhi, March 20 : Hyundai Verna is a commendable moniker in the C-segment of sedans in India. Even in the current time, when SUVs are all the rage, the most popular of the premium sedans are still as charming as always, and the Verna can very well be counted as one of these. The Verna has been around in the Indian car market for quite long now, and hence it needs a thorough revamp. The South Korean auto giant is all set to bring the next generation Hyundai Verna tomorrow (21st March).

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be in its fourth-gen avatar in the market and will renew its competition in the premium c-segment. Let’s take a detailed look at all that we know so far about the new generation model of the sedan. Honda’s New Midsize SUV Is All Set for Its Imminent India Launch; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

New-gen Hyundai Verna - Design :

The all-new Hyundai Verna premium sedan gets a rather radical design changes with futuristic design elements, which is be reminiscent of its bigger sibling Elantra. The new-gen Verna features a full LED light bar on its bonnet, a large sporty grille with stylized new headlights. As per the revealed design sketches, the entire silhouette of new Verna looks sportier, more contemporary and highly eye-catching. It also features larger dual-tone alloys, new bolder and sleeker tail lights connected with an LED strip and all-over sharper character lines. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Dealerships, Price Announcement Imminent, Checkout Details Here.

New-gen Hyundai Verna – Interior and Features :

The new-gen Verna gets a far more appealing and up-class interior with dual-display design on the centre-console that looks inspired by Mercedes-Benz. There are two 10.25-inch touchscreen displays on the dashboard, two-spoke steering wheel, and overall more luxurious cabin with premium materials and fit-and-finish. The Verna has also grown in size, and hence will offer more spacious interiors along with best-in-class wheelbase measurement and cargo space.

The feature list of the all-new Verna is expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, 8-speaker premium Bose sound system, powered seats, three driving modes, electronic parking brake, ambient lighting and electric panoramic sunroof among much more. Moreover, there will be Level-2 ADAS tech package as well.

New-gen Hyundai Verna – Powertrains :

Like a lot of other new-gen and refreshed cars, the all new Hyundai Verna will also say goodbye to its diesel powertrain. The new-gen model will arrive with two petrol engine options – a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine. The former retains its existing setup without any tweaks and offers the same 115 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed MT and a CVT option. The latter, that is, the new turbo-petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm, and will be offered with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT gearbox options.

New-gen Hyundai Verna - Expected Prices and Market Rivals :

The all-new Hyundai Verna sedan is likely to launch with a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh, while it is expected to go up to Rs 18-19 lakh (prices ex-showroom).

The new-gen Verna will resume its fight with the likes of the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

