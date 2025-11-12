New Delhi, November 12: In wake of the terror blast in a car at Delhi’s Red Fort led to the death of at least eight people and injured dozens, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives and directed the incident be investigated with "utmost urgency" to swiftly identify and bring all "perpetrators" and "sponsors" to justice. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost and called the November 10 incident "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces". Delhi Blast Case: Red Ford EcoSport Car Linked to Prime Suspect Umar Un Nabi in Red Fort Explosion Seized in Faridabad.

Paying its solemn respects to the victims of this "senseless act of violence", the Cabinet conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured. It also appreciated the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims of the "dastardly and cowardly act" that led to "the loss of innocent lives". Highlighting India's unwavering commitment to a policy of "zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", it appreciated "statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world". Delhi Blast Case: Police Issues Alert for Red Ford EcoSport Car Suspected to Be Linked to Prime Suspect in Red Fort Blast.

It also lauded the efforts of security agencies concerned, other authorities and citizens, who "acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity". "The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it said. "The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government," it added. The meeting occurred hours after PM Modi, on his return from Bhutan on Wednesday, headed straight to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he met the injured from the Red Fort blast admitted there.

