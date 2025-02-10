Mumbai, February 10: Mahindra is transforming the automotive customer journey with an immersive and experiential approach to SUV sales and service. Inspired by its Heartcore Design philosophy,

Mahindra’s next-gen dealerships are set to offer a sophisticated, interactive, and tech-driven engagement—from showroom to service bay for its entire range of Electric Origin and ICE SUVs. Mahindra & Mahindra 11th Most Valuable Automobile Manufacturer in World: Chairman Anand Mahindra.

A Holistic, Sensory-Driven SUV Showroom Experience

With a modern colour palette, dramatic lighting, intuitive technology and a seamless interaction, every element of the space in the revamped showrooms is crafted to evoke the sense of progressive design, intelligent innovation and refined elegance. Mahindra’s reimagined dealerships will be more than just a space to buy a car—they will be an experience. Customers will step into an immersive environment complete with:

A showcase of Mahindra’s breakthrough technologies – from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world along with Hero features. The Sonic Studio Experience – India’s most immersive in-car audio experience with a 1,400-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system featuring Dolby Atmos. 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide tailored consultations, ensuring customers get the most out of their Mahindra SUVs.

Revolutionising After-Sales With AI & Remote Diagnostics

Beyond the showroom, Mahindra is setting a new benchmark in after-sales service with:

Dedicated service bays for eSUVs, expert technicians trained for handling EVs and advanced tools, equipment and technology to cater to the world class SUVs.

Predictive diagnostics tailored for software-driven vehicles including first-of-its-kind Remote Vehicle Diagnostics (RVD), ensuring proactive maintenance and a seamless customer experience.

Battery Repair Centres – a strategically located nationwide network for seamless EV battery care.

A 400-strong team of Mahindra Tech Experts, supported by engineers from Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), to ensure precision service.

Unparalleled EV Ownership Support with CHARGE.IN Mahindra is also launching CHARGE.IN, a dedicated EV charging vertical with 350+ experts offering bespoke charging solutions. From home charger installations to seamless integration with India’s fastest-growing DC charging network, CHARGE.IN will ensure effortless electric mobility.

Me4U App: A Connected Ownership Ecosystem

Mahindra’s Me4U App simplifies and enhances entire ownership experience from pre-sales to sales and after sales with:

Real-time order tracking, test drive bookings, and vehicle insights even before delivery. Live vehicle status, remote controls, and energy management post-delivery.

Seamless integration with 50% of India’s fastest-charging DC chargers by March 2025. Integrated charging solution for not only wall box charger but also full integration including payment gateway for India’s DC fast charging network.

Unlimit Love, Unlimit India: Celebrating a Bold New Era across the Nation

To mark this transformation, Mahindra dealerships and service centres will host a nationwide celebration featuring personalised showroom walkthroughs, immersive test-drive experiences, and interactive tech showcases.

Visitors will get an exclusive chance to engage with expert sales consultants, enjoy themed giveaways, and explore innovative financing options like the ‘Three for Me’ program. Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 Bookings Will Begin on February 14; Check Price and Other Details.

This vibrant celebration builds up to a grand moment on February 14, when bookings for the BE 6 and XEV 9e open at 9:00 AM across all nine variants. Marking a significant milestone in Mahindra’s Unlimit Love vision, this launch represents more than just a purchase—it’s the beginning of a deep, emotional, and tech-driven connection between customers and their future SUVs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).