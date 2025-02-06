Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra XEV 9e BE 6 was launched in November 2024 in India. The BE 6 features a dual 12.3-inch screen. The BE 6 offers a driving range of around 500 Km on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 Km in 6.7 seconds. The Mahindra XEV 9e offers a driving range of around 500 KM on a single charge. The Mahindra XEV 9e was launched at a starting price of INR 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6e price starts at INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking of Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra XEV 9e BE 6 will start from February 14, 2025. Tata Motors Signs MoU With Maharashtra Government To Restore Over 1,000 Water Bodies, Aims To Enhance Water Security in Rural Areas.

Mahindra XEV 9e and XEV 9e BE 6 Bookings Will Begin on February 14

The future of automobiles is here. Presenting Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs. Breathtaking performance. Unmatched luxury. Get behind the wheel of one. Unlimit yourself. You’ll love it. Bookings open on 14th February 2025.#UnlimitLuxury #UnlimitPerformance #UnlimitLove… pic.twitter.com/8h6uLKEl7q — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) February 6, 2025

