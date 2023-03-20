New Delhi, March 20 : India’s bestselling auto maker Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its CNG portfolio with the launch of the Brezza S-CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a highly popular sub-compact SUV model, and the introduction of its CNG version would definitely increase its appeal as a more-eco-friendly vehicle.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is also the first and the only CNG-powered model in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment in the country. Let’s take a better look at the car and what it has to offer. Hyundai Verna Next-Gen Launching Tomorrow in India; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG – Powertrain :

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG gets powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine, which generates 86.7 bhp of maximum power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode, which are lower than the figures 99.2 bhp and 136 Nm when it runs on petrol. The Brezza S-CNG is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km per kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG – Variant-wise Features and Price Details :

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been launched with a starting price of Rs. 9.14 lakh that goes up to Rs. 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-CNG LXi is priced at Rs. 9.14 lakh, and comes with dual front airbags, 16-inch steel wheels, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, rear AC vents, integrated spoiler and halogen projector headlights among other features. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Dealerships, Price Announcement Imminent, Checkout Details Here.

Above LXi is the Brezza SCNG VXi variant that is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh, and offers a 7-inch display integrated smart play infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, rear defogger, climate control and power windows over the base variant.

The top variant of the Brezza S-CNG - the ZXi boasts of premium features like LED projector headlights, Arkamy sound system, OTA updates, reverse camera, rear wiper, start button, 60:40 split folding rear seats and dual-tone interiors over the ZXi variant and is priced at Rs 11.89 lakh, while the same variant in the dual-tone exterior colour option costs Rs 12.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

